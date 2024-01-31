Bodycam footage released after DC officer kills man following crisis intervention call

Editor's note: Some viewers may find these details disturbing.

D.C. police released body camera footage on Wednesday that shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a man who was the subject of a mental health intervention last week on N. Capitol Street.

Police also identified the man who was killed as Clifford Brooks of Northeast D.C. He was 41.

The response to a mental health crisis call in the 2500 block of Benning Road NE began at about 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 24.

A trained crisis intervention officer was among those who responded, and engaged in a conversation with Brooks “for nearly two hours,” Chief Pamela Smith said.

First responders were taking Brooks to go to a hospital via ambulance for treatment, with the crisis officer following behind in his cruiser. Authorities said that during the ambulance ride, Brooks became agitated and assaulted a woman firefighter/paramedic who was alone with him inside. Brooks was not in custody or handcuffed at the time.

Here's what Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Smith told reporters.

The bodycam footage begins after Brooks jumped out of the ambulance. Video shows him engaging with and shoving an officer, when the crisis intervention officer runs up and deploys O.C. spray.

Brooks then runs into traffic on N. Capitol Street, bodycam video shows. Police chase him, while reporting their location and the fact that they used pepper spray.

Later, the crisis intervention officer approaches a stopped box truck. Another officer is already there, standing near a curb and looking toward the truck. Both officers say "he's under the truck."

Moments later, Brooks emerges, holding something and moving quickly toward the crisis intervention officer.

One officer shouts "drop it” multiple times. The crisis intervention officer yells, "He’s got a knife," and then fires six shots. Brooks collapses, and the officer orders him to "stay down."

The object Brooks was holding is believed to have been a tire pressure gauge 6 to 8 inches long, according to law enforcement sources and a photo released by the department.

The ambulance crew began life-saving efforts, but Brooks died at the scene.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and Metropolitan Police Department will need to address two central questions in the ensuing investigation. First, though police initially said Brooks had gone voluntarily into the ambulance, on Wednesday night they said that might not have been the case. If Brooks was not going voluntarily, he should have been handcuffed and an officer should have ridden with him. Second, they will ask if each shot fired was warranted.

The officer who shot Brooks was placed on administrative leave. He has been on the force for over 30 years and has extensive training on how to respond to mental health crises.

“Any loss of life is tragic, and I want to extend my condolences to the family of the individual who lost his life,” Smith said.

The police investigation will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

