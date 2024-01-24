DC police shoot and kill man on N. Capitol Street: sources

A man has died after D.C. police shot him during a struggle that began in an ambulance Wednesday morning, sources tell News4.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

The shooting occurred on N. Capitol Street at New York Avenue and prompted a large emergency response.

Two sources familiar with the investigation tell News4 the man was inside an ambulance when he pinned down a firefighter/EMT. The first responder called for help.

Police shot the man outside the ambulance, sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting involving police occurred. They did not immediately say who opened fire, whether anyone was injured or the extent of any injuries. The department did not immediately release information on the circumstances of the shooting.

North Capitol Street was shut down between at least Florida Avenue and New York Avenue.

A number of officers could be seen on North Capitol beneath the bridge for New York Avenue. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) officers also were on scene.

About 15 shell casings could be seen near an ambulance.

MPD’s chief is expected to speak.

Drivers should expect road closures.

Incident: Police Activity



Location: New York Ave and North Capitol Street, NE



Road Closure:

- North Capitol Street Between P Street and M Street

- Unit Block of O Street, NW — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 24, 2024

