Bladensburg police find man shot, killed in vehicle

Police found a man shot and killed inside a vehicle Tuesday evening in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Bladensburg Police Officers were patrolling in the 4500 block of Alternate Route 1, at about 11 p.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Bladensburg Police Department.

Fatal Shooting Investigation: Officers are on scene with a contact shooting in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road. One male victim has been located with an apparent gun shot wound. Roads are blocked from the 4500 block of Annapolis Road to the 4300 block of Baltimore Avenue. pic.twitter.com/fjccpVLMkP — Bladensburg PD (@BladensburgPD) June 14, 2023

This location is near the Peace Cross.

The victim died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Roads were closed following the incident.

Prince George's County police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.