Prince George's County

Bladensburg police find man shot, killed in vehicle

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police found a man shot and killed inside a vehicle Tuesday evening in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Bladensburg Police Officers were patrolling in the 4500 block of Alternate Route 1, at about 11 p.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Inside, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Bladensburg Police Department.

This location is near the Peace Cross.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The victim died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Roads were closed following the incident.

Prince George's County police are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Maryland 9 hours ago

Father-to-be fights for his life after hit-and-run in Prince George's County

Chesapeake Bay Jun 9

Retired sheriff's deputy rescues man trapped in car in Chesapeake Bay

This article tagged under:

Prince George's Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us