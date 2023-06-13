Father-to-be fights for his life after hit-and-run in Prince George's County

Andres Rossy was so excited to become a father – eager to see every sonogram, feel every tiny kick.

But now, the father-to-be is in a hospital bed fighting for his life, and his wife is urging anyone who may have seen anything to help stop the person responsible.

Andres Rossy was jogging near his Prince George’s County home on June 6 when a driver struck him then drove away. He is now unconscious, and has suffered numerous broken bones and other traumatic injuries.

Authorities said he was hit near Van Buren Street and Adelphi Road, close to Northwestern High School in University Park. It was 7 p.m. and still fully light outside.

His wife, Alexis Rossy, is six months pregnant with their first baby.

"I'm not going through it alone. I'm carrying our first child," she said.

The Rossys, high school sweethearts who have been married for four years, were doing well in their careers as they entered their 30s.

And the icing on the cake: they were getting ready to welcome a long-awaited child, a son, to be named after his father.

On June 6, they arrived home from work and made plans. Alexis was going shopping, and Andres planned to jog to the gym to work out.

“We both said goodbye, told each other we loved each other,” Alexis said.

Not long after, she got the call.

"I got a call... while I was shopping, from his mom who is in Florida, and she told me that a police officer had contacted her and that he'd been hit," Alexis said.

She said nothing could have prepared her to see her husband–strong, healthy Andres–in a hospital bed.

Alexis’ husband and her unborn baby need the focus of her energy right now. But through tremendous shock and grief, she said she also knows the person who struck her husband must be stopped before they harm someone else.

"You hit someone who absolutely loved life, never has had an enemy, and you kept going, and you left him to die," she said.

University Park Police Chief Harvey Baker said the collision remains under active investigation.

"At minimum, at minimum, you should be held accountable for your actions. I mean, to not stay and at least make sure that he was breathing," she said.