A retired Prince George’s County sheriff's deputy saved an elderly man trapped inside a car that wound up in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday evening.

As he was riding his motorcycle, Brent Mints saw a group of people gathered near the water by the Romancoke Pier on Kent Island.

“As I was approaching them, I saw a car in the water next to the pier and debris in the water,” he said.

“His car was floating and moving out to deeper water, so I felt it was pretty important to try to get in the water and try to do something,” Mints said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He guided the silver sedan into shallower water and eventually freed the disoriented man inside as first responders arrived.

“He was bleeding from his arm, but nothing real serious,” Mints said. “But he was obviously injured.”

Witnesses say Mints’ quick thinking saved the man’s life.

“I’ve just always been, when something’s, there’s an emergency situation, I feel like it’s my responsibility to act,” Mints said.

It’s unclear how that car wound up in the water.

Mints said he thinks the elderly man will be OK.

He doesn’t like being called a hero but hopes this reminds others about helping out when someone needs a hand and remembering to call 911 quickly.

“Sometimes when things are happening and you’re kind of in shock or stunned, you need to kick yourself in the butt and take some action, get something started,” he said. “It’s contagious, too.”