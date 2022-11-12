‘Beloved' Student Athlete Killed in Car Crash, Another Teenager Faces Charges

A teenager who attended a local high school in Arlington, Virginia, died Friday in a car crash and another teenager is facing charges, authorities say.

The teenage victim has been identified as Braylon Meade, a senior at Washington-Liberty High School.

Police responded to reports of a two-car crash in the area of Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard in the Rock Spring neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Arlington County police said in a release.

At the scene, police found Meade's sedan as well as the other driver's SUV. The suspect's car was unoccupied and on fire. It was later extinguished by rescue personnel.

According to police, Meade was attempting a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when a second teen driver, who was speeding, struck Meade's car.

Police said they believe the other driver had been drinking. Their identity was not immediately released.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In an email to the school's community, Washington-Liberty’s Principal Tony Hall shared the news of Meade’s passing as well as grief resources for students.

As a principal and a father I don’t know that I have all the words. But I do know this is a loving, caring community that will look after one another in the days to come. — Tony Hall (@Principal_WLHS) November 12, 2022

“Braylon was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members over the years,” Hall wrote. “Braylon was a scholar and an athlete, having played basketball and football for our school. We all feel his loss deeply.”

In the time since the incident, many people from across the school’s community have shared tributes to Meade on social media.

“The WL Basketball family is devastated. Braylon Meade, teammate, brother and son, was heart and soul of this team. Our prayers are with his family. #22forever @WLHSAthletics," @WLBoysBasketba1 tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers with the Meade family," @WLFootball tweeted.

"Braylon, here you are back in the 9th grade shining like the star you are now. Our hearts are broken. @GeneralsPride @Principal_WLHS," @lsototeach tweeted.

The suspect was charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

The school said it will have counseling available for students on Monday.