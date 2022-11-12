PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Man Found Dead in Car From Gunshot Wounds: Police

By Allison Hageman

prince william county police car
Prince William County Police Department

A man was found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car in Dumfries, Virginia, authorities say.

Police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of shots fired, the Prince William County Police said in a release.

At the scene, officers found a car on Morgan Court that had been struck by gunfire. The victim was found in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

 Police K-9’s searched the area but did not locate anyone involved in the incident.

The Prince William County Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 703-792-7000.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

