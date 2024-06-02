gun violence

Young person killed in overnight shooting in Northeast DC

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

One victim was killed late Saturday night in a shooting in Northeast D.C.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The victim's name and age haven't been released, but police said the victim was a juvenile. They were looking for two suspects who fled in a white Kia.

Police are also investigating several other overnight shootings.

