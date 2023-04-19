Arlington Police Chase Ends With 2 Suspects Hiding in Water Off I-395

A driver and passenger fled from a traffic stop in Arlington, Virginia, early Wednesday and were arrested after they tried to hide in a chilly body of water, state police say.

A Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle at 18th Street and S. Crystal Drive in Crystal City at about 1 a.m. The vehicle had the wrong license plates, police said. When the trooper put on his lights and sirens, the driver “refused to stop and sped away.”

Police pursued the driver north onto Interstate 395. The driver drove onto the right shoulder and hit a trooper’s vehicle. Both vehicles spun around and crashed into each other a second time, police said.

Then the driver and passenger jumped out and ran. State police, Arlington County police and Fairfax County police began a search.

Almost an hour later, at about 1:55 p.m., troopers spotted the driver and passenger hiding near Roaches Run Waterfowl Sanctuary.

“As the troopers approached, the two subjects jumped into the water and began swimming across Roaches Run towards the GW Parkway,” police said.

Arlington County Fire and Rescue deployed its water rescue team, and U.S. Park Police assisted. The driver and passenger tried to hide in the water but were found and taken into custody. Their names were not immediately released.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment because of their exposure to cold water.

Temperatures were in the 40s in the D.C. area early Wednesday, News4’s Chuck Bell said.

WHOA NELLY! That is a COLD start to your Wednesday morning. No frost/freeze advisory was issued by the Weather Service but here we are with most of the I-81 corridor down to the freezing mark. 90° still looks likely on Friday before we drop to near freezing early next week. pic.twitter.com/2HcrS1i9zE — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 19, 2023

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.