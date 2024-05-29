DC man charged for stealing Sephora perfume testers

A D.C. man has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume tester bottles.

A Montgomery County Arrest warrant alleges 28-year-old Bernard Rogers would walk into Sephora stores in the District and Maryland and head directly to the fragrance wall. It’s filled with full size “tester” bottles of perfume that sell for up to $200.

Spritzes are free, but police allege Roberts methodically and repeatedly cut the security cables and stole entire bottles — nearly six-thousand worth between late February and mid-April.

The Sephora stores targeted are near metro stations in the District and Montgomery County.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Rogers is facing multiple counts of theft. He’s also charged with second degree assault for allegedly telling a Sephora employee who tried to stop him, “Don’t come close, I’ll shoot you.”

Court documents allege he told officers he was selling the pricey perfume on the street for between 50 and 60 dollars a bottle to support his drug problem.

Witnesses to the Maryland crimes describe the suspect using the same floral, reusable shopping bag in each case.