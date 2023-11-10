Antisemitic messages discovered after University of Maryland demonstration

The University of Maryland is investigating who is responsible for a series of antisemitic messages discovered after students held a demonstration protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

A group called Students for Justice in Palestine gathered on campus Thursday and called for a ceasfire in Gaza.

At some point during the protest, someone, or a group of people, used chalk to write messages on the sidewalks.

Cell phone photos show messages that include political statements like "stop genocide" and "save Gaza (not from Hamas from Israel)."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Other messages, however, invoked the Holocaust, ethnic cleansing and appeared to target all Jews, rather than the Israeli government.

It's unclear at this time what other messages or symbols might have been found.

In a statement, the university condemned the antisemitic messages, saying, "The offensive actions of a few should not reflect on the vast majority of protesters who were there to peacefully express their views, but there is no place for any antisemitic message, behavior or action at the University of Maryland."

Campus police are investigating and continue to conduct "real-time threat assessments," the university said.