Montgomery County principal charged in alleged assault on student

A Montgomery County Public Schools principal faces a second-degree assault charge amid accusations that he assaulted an elementary school student, authorities say.

Andrew Winter, the principal at Ritchie Park Elementary School in Rockville, was captured on school cameras on Feb. 9 assaulting the child, police allege in court documents.

Winter was seen grabbing the student by their clothing, sitting them down on a bench and then stomping on their foot, according to the arrest warrant. When the student began to cry, Winter wrapped his arm around them.

Two other students saw what happened and told a teacher, police say.

MCPS sent a letter to families on Monday. They said Winter has been and will remain on leave after Rockville police arrested him on June 3.

Winter turned himself in and will have an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, police said.

"It is considered a personnel matter and by law what can be shared is limited," Dr. Tamitha Campbell of the Office of School Support and Well-Being said in the letter.