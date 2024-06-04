Montgomery County is taking action after they say a mansion party in Potomac, Maryland, got out of hand.

Some neighbors complained that the party violated county laws due to the large number of people and alcohol being sold in a residential area. Montgomery County says it has ordered the homeowner to stop the activity.

Video shows just part of what happened at the mansion party on Memorial Day weekend: Cars parked over most of the expansive lawn, people walking to the house and vans and coach buses dropping off partygoers. It was advertised on social media by a promoter as a birthday bash.

Some neighbors said they got scared as the night went on.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“There had to be at least 10, 15, 20 buses coming in. There were shuttle buses, there were vans. People were just pouring out. I can’t begin to tell you what a thousand people looks like on a small, residential street,” neighbor Mindy Farber said.

County officials tell News4 the house was rented. A promoter advertised it on social media, offering alcohol, food, hookah and pool party cabanas rented for as much as $2,000.

“It was a powder keg ready to ignite, and we were just lucky wasn’t ignited because it could have been a disaster,” neighbor John Camp said.

Multiple sources told News4 people were told to park at the Potomac Community Center about a half-mile away, and buses dropped them off in the neighborhood.

Farber and Camp, who both live in the neighborhood, said they called the police that night, but they were disappointed when they say the party wasn’t shut down right away.

“This has to stop. And the fact that there was no interest in it and still seems to be no interest because we called the police, and they said it’s under investigation. What’s under investigation? The party’s over. They’re giving us baloney,” Farber said.

Police were called to the home on Stapleford Hall Drive twice.

“If I’m not mistaken, shift three was out there for the same thing earlier,” a dispatcher can be heard saying on a recording. “Large house party at the location.”

Montgomery County police say officers shut down the party at 10 p.m.

An official says the county issued a zoning violation notice to the owner to stop because it’s illegal to have commercial activity in a residential neighborhood.

“We hear you, here. This should not something that should appropriately happen in communities, they’re residential for a reason,” Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. “They’re supposed to be quiet, they’re supposed to be safe and they’re supposed to be secure. These are not the kind of activities that should be happening.”

County officials say they learned there were plans for a second party at the home later this month. They say the owner agreed to cancel.

News4 knocked on the door of the mansion, but no one answered.

We have not been able to reach the homeowner or the promoter for comment. The county is also looking at ways to prevent these types of parties in residential areas and go after promoters.