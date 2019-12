A 9-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Bradley Hills Elementary School fourth grader had just got off the bus at Tanglewood Road and Millwood Road about 3:50 p.m.

She was struck as the bus turned a corner, Montgomery County Public Schools said in a letter to parents.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and has since been pronounced dead.