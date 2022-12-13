PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

4 Inmates Injured in Prince George's County Jail Fight

The fight involved six inmates, two were moved to a maximum-security after the incident

By Allison Hageman

prince georges county jail
NBC Washington

Six inmates at the Prince George’s County Jail were involved in a fight on Monday, authorities say.

The incident, described as a "physical altercation," occurred in an open cell at about 6:20 p.m., the Prince George’s Department of Corrections said in a release.

Four of the inmates were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Two of them were apparently stabbed.

The injured inmates were returned within hours to the Department of Corrections.

The two inmates that were not injured were taken to the maximum-security housing unit.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

