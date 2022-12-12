14-Year-Old Boys Arrested in Prince George's Carjacking

Two 14-year-old boys carjacked a rideshare driver with a replica of a handgun over the weekend in Temple Hills, Maryland, police say.

About 12:20 p.m. Saturday, the rideshare driver called police and said she had just picked up two teenage boys when they both pulled out guns and demanded her car, Prince George's County police said. She let them go with the car, and she was not injured, police said.

Officers saw the car a short time later in the 5300 block of Temple Hills Road, and as they turned around to stop the car, one of the suspects who was driving lost control of the car and crashed, police said.

Both of the boys jumped out of the car and started to run, but officers caught them a short distance away.

Police said they found a BB gun that looked like a handgun at the scene.

The boys were charged with carjacking and remain in a juvenile detention center.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.