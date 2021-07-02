3 Rescued After Deck Collapses in Montgomery County

Three people were rescued after a deck collapsed in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday afternoon, fire officials say.

One person who was rescued from the top of the deck in the 5800 block of Adrian Street in Rockville, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

First responders got two other people out from underneath the deck, Piringer said.

Medics took two of the three people to a hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

It's the second deck collapse in a week in Montgomery County.

Six people were taken to a hospital after a deck that was "likely overcrowded" collapsed in Germantown.

