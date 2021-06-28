Montgomery County

6 Taken to Hospital After Deck Collapses in Germantown

Salma Uddin

Six people were taken to a hospital after a deck that was "likely overcrowded" collapsed at a townhouse Sunday night in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities said.

The collapse happened about 9 p.m. in Germantown.

There was a group of people and a grill on the deck at the time of the collapse, authorities said. The deck was crowded and appeared to have separated from the structure, Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. A building inspector has been notified, Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS evaluated nine people evaluated and transported six, all with injuries that were not life-threatening.

