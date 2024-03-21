27-year-old making food delivery is killed in DC hit-and-run by stolen car driver

A 27-year-old man died after the driver of a stolen car crashed into his car in Southeast D.C. as he delivered a food order with his girlfriend alongside him. The search for the driver is ongoing.

Steven Faison Jr., of Southeast, was the victim. He was a “gentle giant,” his sister, Jasmine Campbell, said. He was “a lovable uncle – the fun uncle. The kids loved him,” she said.

“My brother was a good, kind kid. He was only 27 years old. He was our youngest brother. Everybody loved him,” Antoine Campbell said.

Faison was delivering an order for Uber Eats with his girlfriend after 10 p.m. Thursday when the speeding driver of a stolen car slammed into them at Alabama Avenue and 25th Street SE.

Faison and his girlfriend were both ejected from the car. Faison died at the scene and his girlfriend was critically injured.

The driver of the stolen car got out and ran, police said. Investigators later learned the car, a Volkswagen Golf, had been stolen from Prince George’s County last month.

Faison’s loved ones held a vigil for him on Wednesday night to honor him and bring attention to his case. Relatives said they hope witnesses will come forward and people in the area will check their cameras for any footage that could help identify the driver.

Antoine Campbell said he wants to see criminals face more consequences.

“I hope and urge that the city would do something about this and impose tougher laws and really catch these people,” he said. “This is someone that lost their life … This is a senseless crime that could have been avoided.”

Faison’s family had already been mourning a death; his cousin’s funeral was scheduled for the day after Faison was killed. The family is now mourning them both.

“Double grief, double stress on the family,” Jasmine Campbell said. “It’s been a lot for everybody.”

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.