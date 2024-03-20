‘Very sober budget': Cuts, layoffs in DCPS possible despite increased local funding

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing an increase in local funds for public schools, but that’s unlikely to offset inflation and the loss of millions of dollars in federal aid.

Speaking at an education summit Wednesday, Bowser spoke candidly about next year’s budget and the possibility of cuts in services and layoffs in D.C. Public Schools.

“I'll describe it today as a very, very sober, sober budget in front of us,” Bowser said.

“I know that even with this increase this year, our schools will also be making tough decisions,” she said. “But know this: Education remains our top priority.”

While the mayor is proposing an increase in local funds to public schools, because of inflation and the loss of millions of dollars in federal aid, schools and just about every D.C. agency will be facing cuts.

“We will build our budget around three pillars that I mentioned earlier: public schools, public safety and investments in the downtown,” Bowser said.

“This is, I think, the 10th budget I submit to the Council, and it is by far the most difficult having to contend with federal funds that are going away, rising costs, labor costs, inflationary cost,” she said.

Bowser did have some good news about her proposal for the education portion of her budget. She is including $17 million for a teaching and working health clinic in Ward 5, $5 million for improving high schools, $4.8 million for high-impact tutoring, and $600,000 for a new Advanced Technical Center in Ward 8. The Advanced Technical Center provides college level training for high school students in fields like public health.

Bowser was less candid about any tax increases.

“We will talk about the budget in its entirety early next week,” she said. “I know it’s a fair question and I don’t mean to put you off.”

The mayor was scheduled to present her budget to the D.C. Council and the public Wednesday, but that was delayed after the District’s chief financial officer added a requirement that an additional $250 million from the budget be placed in the city’s reserve fund. Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have been critical of that requirement.

Another additional budget item this year is $200 million for Metro. Bowser said she is still committed to providing the transit system with the extra funding.