‘She didn't deserve that': Woman shot and killed in District Heights as she picked up dinner

A 27-year-old woman who was trying to pick up dinner after a long workday was shot and killed early Sunday in District Heights, Maryland.

Jessica Somerville, of Suitland, was the victim.

Witnesses at a Subway in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road say she was shot after some type of fight. Two young men are now wanted for questioning, Prince George’s County police say.

Somerville was the mother of a 7-year-old and had stopped for food at the Subway after her shift at the post office, a relative told News4.

She was a devoted mother with a generous heart who loved to spend time with her friends and family, childhood friend Desirae Thompson said.

“Jessica was lively. She was outgoing, she was funny – loud, and the life of the party,” she said.

She was shot and killed at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators released surveillance video that shows two young men who are wanted in connection to the shooting. At one point in the video, the two suspects can be seen laughing and hugging each other inside the restaurant.

Workers said there was a scuffle and argument outside a car in the parking lot and then someone started shooting.

“I was honestly shocked. I found out through social media, and she didn’t deserve that,” Thompson said.

Somerville had worked for the U.S. Postal Service for two-and-a-half years, the agency said.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of our postal family member. Our condolences and prayers go out to her family, friends, and coworkers,” a statement said.

Somerville’s mother asked anyone with potentially relevant information to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.