2021 Marine Corps Marathon In-Person Events Canceled

Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) in-person events have been canceled this fall due to security and safety precautions, race officials announced Friday.

The events were scheduled for Oct. 29-31 in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“After exhausting all possibilities, the opportunity to safely operate and execute a live event is just not feasible at this time,” said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization in a statement.

This will be the second year that events will be held virtually. Organizers in 2020 opted to call off the regular marathon and offer virtual events due to ongoing public health concerns and the guidelines of local governments, they said at the time.

Runners currently registered for the live MCM, MCM10K or MCM50K categories have the option to:

Receive a virtual entry to the distance of the same race

Get a full registration refund

Defer entry to 2022 at no extra cost

Next year's MCM Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 28-30, 2022.