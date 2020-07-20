Marine Corps Marathon Canceled Due to COVID-19; Virtual Events Planned

The 2020 Marine Corps Marathon is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday. The weekend of events was set to begin Oct. 23.

Organizers opted to cancel the marathon and instead offer virtual events because of ongoing public health concerns and the guidelines of local governments, they said.

“We understand this is disappointing news for many, but we could no longer envision a way to gather together in compliance with safety guidelines. While we are unable to celebrate in-person this October, we are excited about the opportunity to bring the 45th anniversary event to the homes of runners around the world through a rewarding and engaging virtual experience,” Director Rick Nealis said in a statement.

Photos: NBC4 at the 2019 Marine Corps Marathon

Runners will have access to online programs and can run a 10K, 50K, fun run or the entire marathon before Nov. 10. While you won’t get the entire marathon experience, you’ll still get a shirt, commemorative bib, patch and/or a finisher medal.

If you planned to run and want information on a refund and other options, go here.