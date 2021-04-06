2 Shot in Frederick, Maryland; Suspect Killed at Fort Detrick

A Navy Hospital Corpsman shot and critically wounded two people at an office park in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday and then went to Fort Detrick, where he was fatally shot by personnel there, officials say.

The 38-year-old gunman shot two men at a business in Riverside Tech Park in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, Frederick authorities said. They didn't name the business, and it wasn't clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

No information was immediately released on any relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said authorities received a call about 8:20 a.m. reporting an "active shooter" situation at Riverside Tech Park. People fled from the business, he said.

Shortly after, Lando said, authorities received information that the suspect had traveled to Fort Detrick, about a 10-minute drive away, where the suspect was shot. Life-saving efforts were undertaken on the suspect but failed, Lando said.

Lando said there was only one shooter and there is no public threat.

“We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter," Lando said. "The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe."

In a statement, the Navy said, “The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves.”

The two victims from the office park were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. They are in critical condition, authorities said. No one else was injured.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Several roads in the area of the shooting were closed.

Several Frederick County Public Schools were “briefly placed on lockout status,” the district said in a tweet. “All students and staff are safe. The lockout has been lifted,” FCPS officials said.

Frederick Community College sent out a lockdown alert and then issued an all clear. “There is no threat on FCC campus,” the school said in a tweet.

Authorities expect to provide another update Tuesday afternoon, they said.

