Capitals lose to Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime of second-round Game 1

Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina in overtime, putting pressure on Washington to respond.

By Stephen Whyno | The Associated Press

Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover, beating Logan Thompson after Aliaksei Protas’ errant pass off Washington teammate Alex Alexeyev’s right skate put the puck on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's stick. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead.

Andersen allowed only an early second-period goal to Protas in improving to 4-1 this postseason. Andersen was back after getting knocked out of Game 4 and missing Game 5 of the first round against New Jersey with an apparent head injury.

The opener showed just how evenly matched these rivals are — and how differently they like to play with the puck. The high-shot-volume Canes got 33 on net to the more selective Caps’ 14 and spent far more time in the offensive zone, while pressuring and defending with the same style that has made each successful.

Carolina remains the only team perfect on the penalty kill this postseason, keeping Washington’s power play off the board twice to improve to 17 of 17. That, along with Kotkaniemi and Stankoven taking advantage of a mistake and Slavin scoring with Seth Jarvis screening Thompson was the difference.

Up next

Game 2 is Thursday night in Washington before the series shifts to Raleigh, North Carolina, for 3 and 4.

