Rescuers Search Waters for Missing Teen Brothers, Canoe in St. Mary's County

The 15-year-old and 13-year-old were last seen Sunday near the Harry James Creek in St. Mary's County

By Sophia Barnes

photo of missing kids
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Rescuers in Maryland are searching for missing brothers, aged 13 and 15, who were reported overdue from a canoe trip, authorities say.

A search was set to resume Tuesday morning in waters near St. Mary’s County, the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department said.

Jesse Oleg Clark, 13, and Josiah Vladimir Clark, 15, of Ridge, Maryland, were reportedly last seen about 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the 49000 block of Harry James Road near the Harry James Creek, the fire department and police said.

At least one boy was wearing a yellow life safety vest and the canoe was silver, the fire department said.

A parent called 911 on Monday and reported the two boys and a canoe missing, the fire department said.

A search of water and land was launched. The U.S. Coast Guard flew an aircraft with thermal detection technology. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is helping with the search.

