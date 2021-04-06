Fairmount Heights

Shots Fired at Special Officer, Victim After Fairmount Heights Sex Assault Report

The victim, whose age was not released, approached a special police officer and said she was sexually assaulted, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A special police officer and “female victim” had shots fired at them early Tuesday on the D.C.-Maryland border after the female reported being a victim of a sexual assault, police say. 

The shots were fired in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m. 

The victim, whose age was not released, approached a special police officer who was working security at a business and said she was sexually assaulted, police said. 

“The SRO attempted to stop the suspect” and someone opened fire, police said. The suspect fled in a car. No information on the suspect was released. 

