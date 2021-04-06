Shots Fired at Special Officer, Victim After Fairmount Heights Sex Assault Report

A special police officer and “female victim” had shots fired at them early Tuesday on the D.C.-Maryland border after the female reported being a victim of a sexual assault, police say.

The shots were fired in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded at about 2:15 a.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, whose age was not released, approached a special police officer who was working security at a business and said she was sexually assaulted, police said.

“The SRO attempted to stop the suspect” and someone opened fire, police said. The suspect fled in a car. No information on the suspect was released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.