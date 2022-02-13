2 Children Shot, Man Charged in Annapolis

A 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were shot and wounded in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, and a man was charged, police say.

The girl was in serious but stable condition, police said Sunday. The boy was in stable condition.

John Estep, 41, of Annapolis, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and five related charges, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Police were called to the 100 block of Obery Court at about 7:20 p.m. for “the report of a possible home invasion,” the department said in a statement.

“Shortly after the initial call, the police received multiple calls that two juveniles had been shot,” police said.

The children were found nearby, in the unit block of Monument Street, police said.

Estep turned himself him and and was later released on personal recognizance.

The Annapolis Police Department declined to immediately provide additional information.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is continuing,” their statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.