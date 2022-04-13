2 Charged in 19-Year-Old Man's Murder in Silver Spring

Two men have been arrested and charged in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Silver Spring, Maryland, police say.

Multiple witnesses called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report a man was shot in the area of 1000 Good Hope Drive and the suspects drove off in a green Toyota, Montgomery County police said.

Officers found Jahiem Rayquan Pinnock, of Silver Spring, in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Pinnock was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A few minutes after the 911 calls, an officer spotted the suspects' car, a green Toyota sedan with tape near the front bumper. When the officer tried to stop the driver on New Hampshire Avenue, the car accelerated and ran through a red light at the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and Lockwood Drive, and crossed the center median, damaging one of its tires.

The car came to a stop on Powder Mill Road, and 20-year-old Glen Ellis got out and ran, police said. Police chased Ellis for a short time before taking him into custody.

Police said the driver, 19-year-old Angel Calderon Nolasco, was arrested without incident.

Officers took Ellis, of Takoma Park, and Calderon Nolasco, of Beltsville,to the Central Processing Unit, where they have both been charged with murder and await a bond hearing, police said Wednesday.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the murder to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).