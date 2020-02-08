4-Alarm Fire in Fairfax County Closes Roads, Firefighters Say

Firefighters shut down major roads in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County on Saturday morning as a fire raged through a building that has been under construction, Fairfax firefighters say.

The five-story condo and townhouse development is unfinished, so the building lacks firewalls and sprinkler systems. That allowed the blaze to spread rapidly and intensely, Arlington Fire says.

These amazing images are coming in from our son in an apt next door. See twitter acct for more. Thanks @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD fire rescue for your efforts. #fire @wusa9 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/rGHv9N624u — Stuart Claggett 🟢 Roterra Extreme (@stuartclaggett) February 8, 2020

At least four fire units have responded to the blaze, including Fairfax County Fire and Alexandria Fire.

No injuries have been reported. It's unclear how the fire started.

The response has shut down roads near the 2800 block of Poag Street in Alexandria, Fairfax Fire/Rescue says. Part of N. Kings Highway is closed. Route 1 (Richmond Highway) is closed between Beacon Hill Road and Huntington Avenue, WTOP reports.

The City of Alexandria says it may take "some time" to put the fire out.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles around Virginia and D.C. It was also visible on weather radar, the National Weather Service said.

Officials pleaded with the public on Twitter to stay home and not visit the scene.

"Firefighters need to focus on the fire, and not you," the Virginia Department of Transportation office in Arlington said on Twitter.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.