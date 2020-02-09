Local
Maryland

Man Killed, 4 Seriously Injured in Fiery Montgomery Co. Crash

Two teens were among the injured

By Derrick Ward

A man has died and four others were traumatically injured after a fiery crash in Montgomery County that also damaged a home's carport.

Authorities say two cars collided in the intersection near on the 19200 block of Plummer Drive in Germantown, Maryland, about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sole occupant of one car, a man, was killed, police say. Police have not yet released information on his identity.

One sedan, carrying four people including two teenagers, careened into the carport of a nearby home and caught fire, police say. All the occupants were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to the home, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Some roads were closed in the area for a few hours during the investigation.

