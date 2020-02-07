Residents Complain of X-Rated Activity on Dead End Street in Arlington

Residents of an Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood say couples are driving to a dead-end street and having sex in their cars.

The residents on 4th Street South, which some call Lovers Lane, in the Glencarlyn neighborhood are begging people to stop.

Margaret Staeben is disgusted.

“It’s really gross to think that this is going on outside my house,” she said.

She said she has found used condoms over the past three months on the side of the dead-end street.

“I don’t want people coming down here,” she said. “We have a school right here. I’ve got a family. We don’t need that kind of stuff.”

Scott Metzler agrees.

“I hope people in their houses are having sex, but right on the street, I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

He said his Ring doorbell camera caught a couple stop in front of his house two weeks ago. His daughter walked outside and allegedly saw a man and woman having sex in a car.

“I told her to go back in the house, that I was calling the police,” he said.

Arlington County police said anyone who sees something suspicious in the block or neighborhood should call police.

“Find a better place, yeah,” Staeben said. “Because cars aren’t great for that kind of thing and especially residential neighborhoods.”