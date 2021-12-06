University Park

18-Year-Old Sought in the Murder of 19-Year-Old in University Park: Police

Andrés Aguilar, 18, of University Park, faces charges of first and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville, Prince George's County Police said.

By Clara Garcia

Police have identified a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man found fatally shot inside a crashed car in the town of University Park, Maryland, last month.

Andrés Aguilar, 18, of University Park, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the death of Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville, Prince George's County police said Monday.

Authorities said they have a warrant and are searching for Aguilar, but so far, no arrest has been made.

On the afternoon of Nov. 17, officers from the University Park Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for a report of a shooting and a vehicle crash, police said.

They found Utrera “unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree. He had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Aguilar was developed as a suspect using different investigation techniques and with the assistance of University Park police, Prince George's police said.

The motive of the homicide is under investigation.

The University Park police chief told News4 after the shooting that it had been more than 10 years since they'd had a homicide in their town.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

