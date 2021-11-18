PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot in Crashed Car in University Park

The police chief of University Park, Maryland, said it's been more than 10 years since they've had a homicide in their town

By Clara Garcia

A 19-year-old man was found shot and dead inside a crashed car Wednesday afternoon in the town of University Park, Maryland, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Luis Miguel Utrera, of Hyattsville. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Underwood Street, police said.

Officers from the University Park Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and a vehicle crash. They found Utrera “unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a tree, police said.

Utrera had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prince George’s Police Department is in charge of the investigation. Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect or motive. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.

The police chief of University Park said it's been more than 10 years since they've had a homicide in their town. 

