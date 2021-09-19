17-Year-Old Fatally Shot in 6th Killing in DC's Brightwood in Weeks

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night, becoming the sixth person shot and killed in the Brightwood area in just over two weeks.

Brian Villataro, of Northwest D.C., died after he was shot in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street NW, police said Sunday afternoon.

Fourth District officers were alerted at about 9:10 p.m. that someone had been shot. First responders found Villataro with multiple gunshot wounds and no signs of life.

Many officers responded to the area, News4 footage showed. Police initially said an adult man had been shot.

Villataro’s death marks the 151st homicide in D.C. this year, in a 12% increase from the count at this time last year.

Six people have been killed in the Brightwood area since Sept. 3. Residents told News4 they fear for their safety.

Eyon Falby, 65, was shot and killed in the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street NW on Sept. 3.

Keenan Braxton, 24; Donnetta Dyson, 31; and Johnny Joyner, 37 were shot and killed in the 600 block of Longfellow Street NW a day later, on Sept. 4.

Delonte Hazel, 31, was shot and killed in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW on Sept. 10.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact police.

