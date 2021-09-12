DC Neighborhood Rattled After Maryland Man Shot, Killed

A neighborhood is rattled after a Maryland man was shot and killed Friday in the District.

Police said they responded around 9:41 p.m. to the sound of gunfire in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW in the Brightwood Park area. There they found Delonte Hazel, 31, of Chillum, Maryland, in a car off of an alley.

He had been shot and died from his wounds, D.C. police said. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his killer.

Neighbors and community leaders shared their uneasiness Sunday.

“It was four shotguns that we heard in the middle of the night,” one resident, who did not want to be identified, said. “This is the third time this summer that someone was shot and unfortunately didn’t make it.”

The figure is actually higher. There have been five homicides in eight days in D.C., including a triple murder on Longfellow Street and another shooting on Morton Street.

“To lay in your bed at night and hear gunshots from First and Kennedy Northwest is definitely concerning,” ANC4B Chairperson Alison Brooks said.

It’s been a heavy week, including another life lost last night. I'm sending condolences to the loved ones of Delonte Hazel. Last night I wrote about our collective response to gun violence and spent today talking to neighbors. Here is my community update:https://t.co/1Ag221kdWN — CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) September 11, 2021

Curbside memorials from previous shootings tell the story. Brooks was among those who walked the Kennedy Street corridor this weekend attempting to calm neighbors.

“We walked around, talked to residents to reassure them,” she said. “Neighbors are very concerned, you know. We want them to feel safe in their homes and several don’t right now.”

A bullet also shattered a home’s front window in the Longfellow Street shooting. The violence is shattering a sense of security.

“Kennedy Street does present its own set of challenges, which will take probably a multi-agency approach to resolve,” Brooks said. “We want there to be less guns in the community.”

The killings of a woman and two men on Longfellow Street in Northwest D.C. have frustrated loved ones, neighbors and local leaders -- but not everyone agrees on how to stop the surge in gun violence. News4's Jackie Bensen spoke to 31-year-old Donnetta Dyson's grieving family.

The District has a Gun Violence Prevention Emergency Operations Center, which has put money into community-based initiatives. The Council, however, hasn’t put all that was asked for into the police budget.

“They have challenges protecting us as well,” Brook said. “I don’t think we’re gonna arrest ourselves out of this, right?”

While policymakers look for answers, residents of these areas look for other places to live.

“It’s just really scary for us so we’re thinking of moving,” the first neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

According to police data, there have been 145 homicides so far in D.C. The murder rate is up 12% compared to this same time last year.