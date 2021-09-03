DC Police Shoot Armed Driver After Pursuit From Homicide Scene: MPD

D.C. police shot and injured a man they say sped away from a homicide scene, hit a cruiser, flipped his vehicle then pulled out a gun as officers approached early Friday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Rittenhouse Street NW just after midnight, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. They found 65-year-old Eyon Falby, of Northwest D.C., and another man suffering from gunshot wounds in the street. Falby died a short time later, police said. The other victim is expected to recover, Contee said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After the shooting, D.C. police told the public they were looking for someone in a red Kia.

Contee said officers giving first aid noticed a person fleeing the shooting scene in a red Kia, then pursued the person and tried to pull them over..

The vehicle didn’t stop, and rammed into a police cruiser, Contee said.

The suspect kept driving, crashed into several parked cars, then his vehicle flipped near 9th and Tuckerman Street, police said. That's about four blocks from the first shooting scene.

The force of the crash turned the vehicle, a red Kia, onto its side, photos show.

According to Contee, officers tried to get the suspect out of the car before he pulled out a gun and refused to drop it.

“As they attempted to remove the individual from the vehicle, they saw that he was armed with a firearm. That individual drew that firearm. Officers made several pleas to the individual to drop the firearm. He did not,” Contee said.

One officer fired shots, striking the man, Contee said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Daron Barnes of Northwest D.C., is expected to recover.

No charges were immediately announced in the fatal double shooting.

No officers were injured.

Police Shooting Investigation: DC Police are on scene after they say the driver of this overturned car refused to drop his weapon after officers responded to calls of two people found shot nearby off 900 blk of Rittenhouse NW early this morning. One of those victims has died. pic.twitter.com/AY92NSJCKZ — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) September 3, 2021

Video from the scene shows the man on the ground and asking for help.

D.C. police released a photo of a gun they say was recovered at the scene. The gun was allegedly stolen from Landover, Maryland, in June.

Barnes was charged with assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, felon in possession, fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, possession of unregistered ammunition, leaving after colliding and receiving stolen property, police said.

He had also been wanted on another warrant related to a domestic violence incident in August, police said.

The officer who fired is on administrative leave, per MPD policy. Body-worn camera footage is under review.

It's the fourth time in 10 days that D.C. police reported shooting someone.

A police shooting left a man dead and an officer shot and wounded Tuesday in Northwest D.C. He had allegedly been on a balcony and holding a long gun, police said.

D.C. police shot and killed a man in Northeast early Aug. 25 after the department says officers found him armed and unconscious in a car blocking traffic.

Antwan Gilmore, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, died. He was 27, NBC Washington reported.

That came less than 12 hours after D.C. police shot and wounded another man who was allegedly armed.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story