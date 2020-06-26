Reston

17-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Fairfax County Lake

By Drew Wilder and NBC Washington Staff

Search for teen in lake
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Crews searched for the teen in the dark.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 17-year-old boy died after going swimming Thursday night in a lake in Fairfax County, officials say. 

The teen, who police did not identify, was swimming with friends in Lake Audubon in Reston. He was a student at Paint Branch High School in Maryland. 

Neighbors said they heard young people playing in the water. Then their cries turned panicked. 

“It was really sad,” one woman said. 

Police responded to the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive shortly before 9 p.m. The teen’s body was found about an hour later. 

Swimming is not allowed in the lake but neighbors said many young people are doing so anyway, possibly because many pools are still closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues and temperatures soar.

The tragedy follows a string of drownings in the D.C. area. 

Local

Metro 3 hours ago

Metro to Run Extra Trains for White House Fireworks Show

Kastles 4 hours ago

Venus Williams to Play for Washington Kastles Tennis Team Starting in July

The fire department advised people not to swim in county lakes.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

RestonAudubon Lake
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us