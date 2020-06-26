17-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Fairfax County Lake

A 17-year-old boy died after going swimming Thursday night in a lake in Fairfax County, officials say.

The teen, who police did not identify, was swimming with friends in Lake Audubon in Reston. He was a student at Paint Branch High School in Maryland.

Neighbors said they heard young people playing in the water. Then their cries turned panicked.

“It was really sad,” one woman said.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive shortly before 9 p.m. The teen’s body was found about an hour later.

Units currently on scene in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston, Lake Audubon.

Technical Rescue Team searching for a juvenile that disappeared under water. @FairfaxCountyPD helicopter and K9’s assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/63xz8gKUiI — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 26, 2020

Swimming is not allowed in the lake but neighbors said many young people are doing so anyway, possibly because many pools are still closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues and temperatures soar.

The tragedy follows a string of drownings in the D.C. area.

The fire department advised people not to swim in county lakes.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.