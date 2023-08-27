16-year-old girl killed in stabbing at McDonald's in Northwest DC: Police

A 16-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed inside a McDonald’s in Northwest D.C. early Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a fight that broke out inside the McDonald’s in the 1900 block of 14th Street NW at about 2:20 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The McDonald's is located at the corner of U Street, an area known for nightlife. Bars close in the District at 2 a.m.

The girl was stabbed in the chest. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police believe that three suspects are involved.

