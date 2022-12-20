Fairfax County

16-Year-Old Charged After Tysons Corner Center Sunday Incident

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage boy faces several gun charges after an incident that caused a police chase through the Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Sunday night, authorities say.

Officers chased who they believed were three men wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County, the Fairfax County Police said.

The chase caused fear of a possible shooting inside the mall. Shoppers ran for the exits, but no shots were ever fired, according to police.

Two of the men police chased were arrested, while one of the men got away.

The 16-year-old boy form Centreville, Virginia, was one of the suspects who was arrested.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Fairfax County Police and Arlington County Police continue to investigate the incident.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection 23 hours ago

Unusual Souvenirs: Giraffe and Zebra Bones Found in Virginia Woman's Luggage

homeless 16 hours ago

Plans in Place for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyTysons Corner Center
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us