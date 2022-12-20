16-Year-Old Charged After Tysons Corner Center Sunday Incident

A teenage boy faces several gun charges after an incident that caused a police chase through the Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Sunday night, authorities say.
Officers chased who they believed were three men wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County, the Fairfax County Police said.
The chase caused fear of a possible shooting inside the mall. Shoppers ran for the exits, but no shots were ever fired, according to police.
Two of the men police chased were arrested, while one of the men got away.
The 16-year-old boy form Centreville, Virginia, was one of the suspects who was arrested.
He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
Fairfax County Police and Arlington County Police continue to investigate the incident.