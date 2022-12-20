16-Year-Old Charged After Tysons Corner Center Sunday Incident

A teenage boy faces several gun charges after an incident that caused a police chase through the Tysons Corner Center in Virginia on Sunday night, authorities say.

Officers chased who they believed were three men wanted for questioning in a robbery in Arlington County, the Fairfax County Police said.

The chase caused fear of a possible shooting inside the mall. Shoppers ran for the exits, but no shots were ever fired, according to police.

UPDATE: Tysons Urban Team officers charged a 16-year-old teen from Centreville after yesterday’s arrest at the Tysons Corner Center. Officers continue to work with @ArlingtonVaPD & assist with their investigation. pic.twitter.com/CPei0BvFKm — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 19, 2022

Two of the men police chased were arrested, while one of the men got away.

The 16-year-old boy form Centreville, Virginia, was one of the suspects who was arrested.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Fairfax County Police and Arlington County Police continue to investigate the incident.