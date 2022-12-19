Northern Virginia

Unusual Souvenirs: Giraffe and Zebra Bones Found in Virginia Woman's Luggage

The woman flew from Kenya to Washington, D.C. with the animal bones

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized unusual souvenirs from a Virginia woman's luggage at Washington Dulles International Airport in November: animal bones.

The Fauquier County woman was flying into Dulles from Kenya last month when agents X-rayed her baggage and found giraffe and zebra bones, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection release.

She initially did not declare having the bones, but later admitted she picked them up to keep as souvenirs.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors determined the bones violated some international laws regarding endangered species and directed the CBP to seize the bones.

 CBP released the woman after agriculture specialists detained the bones.

“I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations, but those souvenirs could violate United States or international law, or potentially expose our families, pets or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases,” Kim Der-Yeghiayan, a CBP Area Port of Washington, D.C. representative said in a statement.

 The woman was not criminally charged.

Music & Musicians Dec 16

School District Discovers 8th-Grade Essay Written by Patsy Cline

Crime and Courts Dec 16

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaDulles International AirportU.S. Customs and Border Protection
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us