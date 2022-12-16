3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.

The burned body of Jacson Pineda-Chicas of Falls Church, Virginia, was found in a wooded area in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Authorities said Chicas was ambushed at a group meeting and stabbed more than 100 times in a Landover Hills, Maryland, home. His body was dumped in Stafford County, Virginia, and set on fire.

Authorities said the defendants were members of an MS-13 clique as was the victim. The defendants mistakenly believed the victim was cooperating with police, according to prosecutors.

Each defendant faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.