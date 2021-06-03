13-Year-Old Girl Pleads Guilty for DC Carjacking That Killed Uber Eats Driver

A 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty to murder Thursday after she and another girl carjacked a man this spring near Nationals Park, his car flipped and he died.

The girl pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree murder. Other charges will be dropped. Under the maximum sentence, she will be released once she turns 21.

The second carjacker, a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty to felony murder last month in juvenile court, sources told News4.

Mohammad Anwar, of Springfield, Virginia, was in a gray sedan about a block north of Nationals Park, in the 1200 block of Van Street SE, when the girls tried to steal his car and used a stun gun against him. He struggled with them, a witness told News4.

Anwar's car then crashed and flipped onto its side on N Street SE. Video footage shows the damaged car balanced on its side.

Police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and found Anwar injured on the sidewalk. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

Cellphone video shot by a witness high above N Street shows the immediate aftermath of the crash. Anwar can be seen on the sidewalk. Two National Guard troops who were in the area pulled the two girls out of the flipped car as its wheels spun.

The girls were detained on the scene.

News4 was first to report on the crime, one of a number of recent carjackings by young people.

Anwar was a father and grandfather with loved ones in the U.S. and Pakistan, his family said.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,” they said in a statement that called the crime "senseless."

The 15-year-old is set to be sentenced this week. The 13-year-old is set to be sentenced in July.