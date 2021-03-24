Girls, 13 and 15, Charged With Murder After Armed Carjacking Near Nationals Park

Two girls, ages 13 and 15, face felony murder charges after D.C. police say the girls used a stun gun while carjacking a man Tuesday in Southeast D.C. and his car crashed, killing him.

Police say that the suspects are a 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland. Documents released Wednesday say the suspects were arrested on felony murder and carjacking charges and taken to the Homicide Branch for processing.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was identified as the victim, police say.

An investigation revealed the girls used a stun gun on the driver in the 1200 block of Van Street SE, which lead to the car crashing on N Street SE, an incident report released Wednesday says.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said the victim put up a struggle and at some point, the car crashed and flipped over near Nationals Park.

The victim landed on the sidewalk and suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a crash on the 1200 block of Van Street in Southeast around 4:45 p.m.

"I saw all the police cars first. Then I saw the car, and I thought, 'This must be a movie scene or something,'" Pamela Johnson, a D.C. resident who frequents the area of the crash, said.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Crash with vehicle overturned 1200 block Van St SE. vehicle on its side. No entrapment. #DCsBravest have 1 victim with critical life threatening injuries and are assessing 2 additional patients. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 23, 2021

The two teens were arrested on the scene, police say.

"I think that people do need to be brought to justice and that they have to stand for what they did and be accountable for their actions, because someone died," Johnson said. "I mean, that's serious."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.