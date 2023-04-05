12 Easter Brunches and Dinners to Check Out This Sunday Around DC

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 9.

Whether you are looking for an upscale environment to something more casual, there is an option for everyone. Here are some of Washington, D.C.'s best brunch and dinner specials.

Bourbon Steak (Northwest D.C.): Chef Michael Mina's American Steakhouse at the Four Seasons in Georgetown is offering a three-course pre-fixe brunch menu for $130 per person.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck (Northwest D.C.): For $115 per adult and $65 per child, order a pre-fixe brunch menu featuring Maine lobster bisque and pork belly Benedict.

Estuary (Northwest D.C.): Enjoy an Easter brunch starting at 7 a.m. that includes the complimentary dessert bar. At the rooftop bar Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conrad D.C. will be hosting an egg hunt for kids under 10. The bar will offer sparkling wine and rosé to adults.

Gravitas (Northeast): Celebrate Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a three-course brunch from chef Matt Baker. Children's meals are available as an add-on option.

JÔNT (Northwest D.C.): Chef Ryan Ratino is offering a twenty-course tasting menu only at JÔNT. Reserve your spot for 4:30 p.m. or 7:15 p.m.

Le Clou (Northeast D.C.): Located in the Morrow Hotel, get an Easter Sunday brunch with dishes such as eggs Benedict and jambalaya. Also, enjoy a raw bar and carving station.

Moon Rabbit (Southwest D.C.): Enjoy Easter brunch by either dining in or taking out from chef Kevin Tien's holiday menu. The menu features a three-course brunch with dishes like curry hot cross buns and leg of lamb.

Osteria Morini (Southeast D.C.): Enjoy Italian fine dining at The Yards from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Easter special dishes include short rib-filled ravioli and braised lamb shank.

Theismann's Restaurant (Alexandria, Virginia): Eat breakfast then join an Easter egg hunt and basket-making on Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. Children can meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, too. Tickets are $61 for adults and $34 for children.

The Restaurant at Blue Rock (Washington, Virginia): Celebrate Easter with a special multicourse dinner and wine-pairing. The menu includes morel mushroom risotto and roasted Atlantic monkfish. Reservations are $135 per person. The wine pairing costs $89.

Rooftop Terrace at the Kennedy Center (Northwest D.C.): Visit the Kennedy Center for $75 bottomless mimosa brunch, which includes all the coffee and juice you'd like to drink. For the table, enjoy sharable plates like cheese and charcuterie and jumbo shrimp cocktails. The main course includes Chesapeake crab hash and Colorado roasted lamb.

Quadrant (Northwest D.C.): Enjoy afternoon tea with Quadrant's "Tea Time" menu on Saturday and Easter Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Tea menu includes Taiwanese oolongs and Chinese white tea.

