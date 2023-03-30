Virginia Tulip Festival Set to Bloom in April

Spring is finally here, and so are all the beautiful blooms that accompany it.

D.C.’s cherry blossom season is in full swing, but just across the state lines, preparations are underway for Burnside Farms’ Festival of Spring in Nokesville, Virginia.

Daily tickets for the Virginia Tulip Festival are set to go on sale Friday at noon.

Burnside Farms says they’ve planted more than 150 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils.

“It’s like Holland in Virginia,” Burnside Farms says.

Opening day is expected to be sometime in the first week of April and typically lasts for 21 days after, according to Burnside Farms’ Instagram page.

“The exact day next week is still TBD and depends on how much color we see in the fields later this week,” Burnside Farms said on Monday.

Timed tickets range from $19 to $31 per person and include five flowers per visitor. Here's more information.

