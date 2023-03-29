Get ready for baseball season to pitch new energy into Washington D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

Whether you’re hunting for something new, a great bottomless brunch or a happy hour running on weekends, you have options.

Let's play ball!

Top New Restaurants in Navy Yard

Ten new restaurants have cropped up in the ballpark area since last year’s Opening Day, according to the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District (and we were far from starved for great spots then).

Royal Sands Social Club's first floor features a bar styled like a pool

A huge bar fashioned like an in-ground pool welcomes visitors to Royal Sands Social Club, while an upstairs bar grants a view of Nats Park’s main gate. Drinks beyond mimosas appear on the bottomless Darty Brunch menu. It costs $30.99, plus the purchase of an entrée. From 4-6 p.m. on weekdays, grab $5.50 beers, $9 cocktails, $6 shots and $9-$12 plates from the happy hour menu. For late-night weekend "pool parties," Royal Sands often books DJs.

Pink Taco promises its signature blossom-hued tacos, Mexican dishes and margaritas, plus lit weekends between liquid brunch and late-night DJs. The happy hour menu, available 4-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, includes an $8 quesadilla, $5 beers and $10 margaritas.

Duke’s Grocery, well-known for its Proper Burger, is debuting a Mule Bar at its Navy Yard location that just opened this month. It’s also a good choice for a long-lasting happy hour: noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Takoda Restaurant and Beer Garden branched out from its original Shaw, bringing burgers, wraps and salads to the corner of First and N streets SE. Saturday and Sunday bottomless brunch ($53) includes three courses and endless mimosas. Happy hour runs 4-6 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Chicken + Whiskey serves Peruvian-style food, plus happy hour deals including 25% off whiskies and $9 cocktails on N Street SE, diagonal from the Main Box Office. Happy hour runs all day Monday, then 3-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.

Maryland-born chain The Greene Turtle offers some of the cheapest happy hour prices we’ve found around Nationals Park, including $3 select shots and tall drafts, $4 tots, $5 signature cocktails and wines and $15 Bud Light buckets from 3-6 p.m. Monday to Friday (mainstay Walters is another cheap option, with $5 draft beers, house wine and rail cocktails from 4-7 p.m. on weekdays).

Silver Diner arrived in D.C. with something for everyone: all-day breakfast and brunch, a kids’ menu, healthier “flexitarian” dishes, Blue Plate Specials discounts, a large drink menu — and a patio.

Looking for something unique to do? Swingers offers three crazy golf courses, craft cocktails and elevated street food bites. You can go in for sips and snacks without booking time on the mini golf course.

More Bottomless Brunches in Navy Yard

Agua 301: Bottomless mimosas or sangria go for $20, or spend $4 more to choose between margaritas and bloody marys.

Due South: Bottomless mimosas will set you back $29. They come with waterfront views and elevated Southern cooking.

GATSBY: The ‘20s-themed restaurant doesn’t just do bottomless brunch (available for $27.99 with any entrée). You can indulge in bottomless select drinks with your dinner for $38.99.

Jackie American Bistro: If you need more than a mimosa, go here to sip endless select cocktails ($55 per person).

Weekend and Game Day Happy Hours in Navy Yard

The Bullpen: Any time the Nationals are playing a home game, you can grab $5 drinks at this outdoor venue during the 3rd to 7th innings.

District Winery: During Nationals home games, head to District winery within the two hours before or after a game for happy hour prices, including $5 beers, $7 wines, $10 cocktails and half-off select bottles. On any Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, pick up half-priced bottles of wine with a minimum $20 food purchase.

Hatoba: Happy hour deals on drinks lasts all day on Saturday and Sunday, ranging from $4 Busch Light and Landshark to $6 rail drinks to $9 cocktails to $25 bartender’s choice buckets.

Mission: Supersize your happy hour with 22-ounce beers for $9, cocktail pitchers for $26-$27, and more specials from 4-6 p.m. daily — including weekends and game days.

Tap 99: Discounts on select beer, cider, seltzer, cocktails and shots are available 4-7 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 2-8 p.m. on Saturday.

