1 hurt in Alexandria shooting involving federal officer: police

One person is hurt after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, involving a federal officer, the city’s police department said. Portions of a shopping center parking lot in the Potomac Yard area were shut down.

Alexandria police said at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that there was a police presence in the 3500 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1) in response to a “federal law enforcement officer-involved shooting.”

Information was not immediately released on who opened fire or why.

A woman in the area said she heard a number of shots.

“When we heard the shots, we all hit the floor,” she said.

The parking lot near a Navy Federal Credit Union location and AT&T Store location was blocked off with police tape. An SUV with shattered windows and several bullet holes could be seen.

The affected block in the Potomac Yard area includes a busy roadway, homes and a shopping center.

