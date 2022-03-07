Bethesda

1 Dead After Stabbing at Bethesda Home: Police

“The incident is domestic in nature,” police said in a brief statement

By Ayanna Martinez

Montgomery County police car driving through a residential neighborhood
NBC Washington

One man died and another is in custody after a stabbing Sunday at a home in Bethesda, Maryland, police say. 

The name of the man who died was not immediately released. 

Montgomery County police responded to a home on Lambeth Road at about 9:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, the department said. 

A man was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died. 

Another man was taken into custody. 

“The incident is domestic in nature,” police said in a brief statement. 

A homicide investigation is underway. Police are expected to release more information soon. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

