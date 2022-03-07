1 Dead After Stabbing at Bethesda Home: Police

One man died and another is in custody after a stabbing Sunday at a home in Bethesda, Maryland, police say.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

Montgomery County police responded to a home on Lambeth Road at about 9:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, the department said.

A man was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man was taken into custody.

“The incident is domestic in nature,” police said in a brief statement.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police are expected to release more information soon.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.