1 Dead After Stabbing at Bethesda Home: Police

One man died and another is in custody after a stabbing Sunday at a home in Bethesda, Maryland, police say.
The name of the man who died was not immediately released.
Montgomery County police responded to a home on Lambeth Road at about 9:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, the department said.
A man was found injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Another man was taken into custody.
“The incident is domestic in nature,” police said in a brief statement.
A homicide investigation is underway. Police are expected to release more information soon.
