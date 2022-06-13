1 Dead, 2 Hurt in District Heights Shooting

One man died and two more are injured after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Monday, authorities say.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

Prince George’s County police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.

A third victim was found about a mile north, in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.

All three men were taken to hospitals, and one was pronounced dead.

A car could be seen within crime tape.

No information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released.

